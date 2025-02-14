Business students should aim to be entrepreneurs: UCCI VP

Students pursuing a course in business management should always aim to be entrepreneurs rather than seek employment, a successful entrepreneur said on Friday.

“Students at a business school should get into business though it is perceived as risky. Opportunities are available and you can make your future,” Mr. Murali Jammula, vice-president- Commerce of the Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ltd (UCCI), said while addressing the inaugural session of the 2-day ‘Convergence-2025’, the annual flagship event and B-School Meet of the Institute of Business and Computer Studies (IBCS), faculty of management sciences of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) here.

Mr. Jammula, who was chief guest at the programme, said students should not study to get good marks but to acquire knowledge. “Education does not determine your fate, you should use it as a platform to propel yourself,” he said adding “you have to use and update your skill.”

The programme was also addressed by Prof. Bibhuti Bhushan Pradhan, Pro-Vice Chancellor of SOA, Prof. Ayasa Kanta Mohanty, Dean of IBCS and Prof. Jyoti Ranjan Das, Dean (Students’ Welfare).

Prof. Pradhan said students who had passed out from IBCS had made their mark across the globe and made the university proud. The present students should emulate them, he said.

Prof. Mohanty described the event as a gathering of bright minds and aspiring leaders while saying that it was an opportunity to exchange ideas and thinking.

More than 150 students from 14 business schools and colleges are participating in the two day B-School Meet in events like ‘Business Diplomatic Conclave’, ‘Biz Kaisha’, ‘Resonance’, ‘Tremblers’, ‘Rhapsodic’, ‘Koutiliyayan’ and ‘Sen in Sane’.