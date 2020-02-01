The finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the threads on which the Union Budget 2020 is woven are, ‘aspirational India, economic development for all and caring society.’

“This budget is woven around three prominent themes, aspirational India, in which all sections of society seek better standards of living, economic development for all, indicated in Prime Minister’s exhortation ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas,’ and lastly, ours shall be a caring society,” the minister said while presenting the budget.

She further said that the digital revolution will witness the next wave in the coming times.

She said, “the digital revolution, which has placed India in a unique leadership position, globally will see the next wave. We shall aim to achieve seamless delivery of services through digital governance.”

