State-owned BHEL on Monday signed an MoU with CSIR for commercialisation and implementation of indigenously developed technologies. The first project to be taken up will be commercialisation of various water purification/sewage disposal related technologies, a statement released by the firm stated.

The MoU was signed by BHEL CMD Nalin Shinghal, and CSIR DG Shekhar C. Mande. Senior officials of BHEL and CSIR including Director (IS&P) BHEL S. Balakrishnan, Director (ER&D) BHEL, Kamalesh Das were also present during the occasion.

Shares of BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD at 1420 hours was last trading in BSE at Rs.46.75 as compared to the previous close of Rs. 48.75.

BHEL is the country’s leading engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure space with the capability to manufacture the entire range of power plant equipment.

(With input from agencies)