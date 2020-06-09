State-owned BHEL on Tuesday announced commissioning of 270 mega watt (MW) thermal power plant in Telangana.

Located at Manuguru in Kothagudem district of the state, the project was awarded to BHEL by Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO), the company said in a statement.

“BHEL has successfully commissioned one 270 MW thermal unit at the 4×270 MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Project in Telangana,” it said.

The scope of work in the project includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning of four thermal sets of 270 MW on EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) basis.

The company further said work on the balance three units is also in advanced stage.

The key equipment for the contract, BHEL said, was manufactured at its units at Trichy, Hyderabad, Haridwar, Bhopal, Ranipet, Bengaluru and Jhansi, while the company’s western region has done civil works and erection/ commissioning of the equipment.