‘Bharat Atta’ available at physical, mobile outlets at Rs 27.50 per Kg: MoS in Lok Sabha

With the objective to make atta available to general consumers at affordable rate, 2.5 LMT of wheat at Rs 21.50 per kg has been allocated for Semi-Government and cooperative organizations like Kendriya Bhandar, National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) under Open Market Sale Scheme [OMSS(D)].

The purpose is for converting the wheat to atta and offer it for sale to the public under ‘Bharat Atta’ brand at an MRP not exceeding Rs 27.50 per Kg.

Atta will be available to general consumers at an affordable rate through physical and mobile outlets of Kendriya Bhandar, NAFED, NCCF and co-operatives of State Governments.

Notably, the Bharat Atta is being offered by these organisations for sale at an MRP not exceeding Rs 27.50/Kg which is lower than the all India average retail prices of Atta.

As per the information shared by Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply today in the Lok Sabha, as on 16th November 2023, the stock of wheat in Central Pool is 209.85 Lakh MT.

At the launch of the scheme ahead of Diwali, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has intervened each time to ensure high inflation doesn’t impact the common man. We distributed cheap dal (pulses), tomato and onion by providing subsidy when their prices went up.”

Despite the ample harvest, the world’s second-largest wheat grower is facing high cereal inflation for at least 12 months.