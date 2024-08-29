Benchmark indices extend previous gains to end at a fresh record high

Benchmark indices extended the previous session’s gains to end at a fresh record high. The gains were led by heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, after the company announced to consider a bonus share issue on September 5.

At close, the Sensex was up 349.05 points or 0.43 per cent at 82,134.61, and the Nifty was up 99.60 points or 0.40 per cent at 25,152.

Sensex hit a fresh record high of 82,285.83, while the Nifty 50 scaled a fresh peak of 25,192.90 during the session.

BSE Midcap index slipped 0.27%, while the Smallcap index dropped 0.72%. Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.43% down while the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,319.75, down by 105.2 points or 0.54%.

Among the sectors, auto, oil & gas, telecom, IT, and FMCG rose 0.5-1%, while capital goods, pharma media, metal, and power were down 0.3-0.7%.

The Bank Nifty ended at 51,143.85, with an intraday high of 51,368.95 and a low of 50,984.4.

On the Nifty index, Tata Motors (4.38%), Bajaj Finserv (2.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.38%), Bajaj Finance (2.37%), and Britannia Industries (2.25%) were the top gainers.

The top losers included Grasim Industries (1.45%), Mahindra & Mahindra (1.44%), JSW Steel (1.01%), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (0.97%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.78%).

On the BSE, nearly 300 stocks touched their 52-week-high. These include Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Whirlpool, HPCL, L&T Technology, Persistent Systems, Godrej Industries, Oil India, Voltas, Colgate Palmolive, Alkem Lab, Abbott India, Pokarna, Genesys International, Gokul Agro, Ram Ratna Wires, Gujarat State Petro, PNB Housing Finance, Concord Biotech, Godfrey Phillip, Genus Power, among others.

JM Financial stock surged 5% on high volumes. PFC rose 3% following UBS’s initiation of ‘buy’ calls on the counter.

IndiGo shares slipped 2% after a 6% stake in IndiGo’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation was sold in a block deal.

Shares of Paytm gained over 3% following recent brokerage updates.

On the global front, major European markets were up with decent gains.

Among Asian peers, Korea’s KOSPI, China’s Shanghai Composite Index, and Japan’s Nikkei ended in the red, following a decline of over one per cent in the Nasdaq overnight after Nvidia’s quarterly earnings failed to impress investors.