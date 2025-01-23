Benchmark indices extend gains led by IT stocks

Benchmark indices extended gains from the previous session and ended higher on Thursday. Broader markets staged a sharp rebound from yesterday’s selloff, outperforming their larger cap peers.

At close, the Sensex was up 115.39 points or 0.15 per cent at 76,520.38, and the Nifty was up 50.00 points or 0.22 per cent at 23,205.35.

Notably, the gainers outnumbered laggards with about 2,014 shares rose, 1,779 fell, and 108 remained unchanged.

Nifty Midcap 100 surged nearly 2 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 100 ended with 1.1 per cent gains.

During the trading day, Nifty reached a high of 23270.8 and a low of 23090.65. While the Sensex fluctuated between 76743.54 and 76202.12.

The gainers on Nifty index included Ultratech Cement (6.80 per cent), Grasim Industries (3.06 per cent), Wipro (2.78 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (2.21 per cent), and Shriram Finance (2.15 per cent).

On the losing side were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.29 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.18 per cent), HCL Technologies (1.13 per cent), Power Grid Corporation Of India (1.08 per cent), and Reliance Industries (1.05 per cent).

Bank Nifty concluded at 48724.4, having reached an intraday high of 48892.7 and a low of 48493.0.

Among the sectors, barring banks and energy, all ended in the green territory. Nifty IT index leads with its near 2 per cent upmove. Other sectors like consumer durables, automobiles, pharma and media also closed 1-2 per cent higher.

On the flipside were Nifty Bank and PSU Bank indices edged lower, while oil and gas slipped by 0.5 per cent.

New-age tech stocks, including PB Fintech, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, and CarTrade Tech, saw healthy buying interest during the session, although they remain up to 30 per cent below their recent peaks.

Go Digit General Insurance saw its shares jump 15 per cent to Rs 327 apiece after the company reported a nearly three-fold rise in its net profit to Rs 119 crore in Q3FY25.

President Donald Trump’s announcement of a $500 billion private-sector artificial intelligence infrastructure investment plan also led to optimism in the IT sector.

In the Nifty IT index, Coforge and Persistent Systems led the gains. Coforge shares soared, while Persistent Systems jumped 8 per cent after reporting robust financial performance for the December quarter.

Zomato Ltd rose for the second consecutive day, recovering after a 17 per cent drop following its Q3 results.

Shares of PB Fintech surged over 5 per cent after brokerage firm Citi Resarch placed the stock under a 90-day positive catalyst watch.

UltraTech Cement saw a 7 per cent jump to Rs 11,156 after reporting Q3 results that exceeded estimates while the infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) saw a 1 per cent decline.