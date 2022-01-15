BeatO wins National Startup Awards 2021 for bringing access to healthcare

BeatO, an application that provides personalised healthcare advice wins the National Startup Awards 2021 in the Health Category for bringing access to healthcare to India.

Startup India is an initiative by Shri Prime minister Narendra Modi and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPPIIT) which seeks to recognize and reward outstanding startups and ecosystem enablers that are contributing to economic dynamism by spurring innovation and injecting competition.

The National Startup Awards 2021 seek to recognize and reward outstanding startups and ecosystem enablers that are contributing to economic dynamism by spurring innovation and injecting competition. Startups that are building innovative products/solutions, scalable enterprises, with high potential of employment generation or wealth creation, demonstrating measurable social impact. The measure of success will not only be the financial gains for the investors but also the contribution to the social good.