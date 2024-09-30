Bears drag Nifty below 25,850, Sensex slips 1,272 pts

Bears dragged the BSE Sensex over 1,300 points and Nifty below 25,800, intraday, on Monday amid rising geopolitical tensions and ahead of Fed Chair speech.

At close, the Sensex was down 1,272.07 points or 1.49% at 84,299.78, and the Nifty was down 368.20 points or 1.41% at 25,810.80.

On BSE, over 300 stocks, including JSW Steel, NTPC, Sun Pharma, BPCL, Cipla, Hindalco, Sun Pharma and Vedanta, hit their one-year highs in intraday trade.

Apollo Hospitals, Britannia Industries, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Pidilite Industries, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, AstraZeneca Pharma India, National Aluminium, Hitachi Energy India, Whirlpool of India, Praj Industries and Welspun Corp were also among the stocks that rose to 52-week highs.

Among the sectors, except metal and media, all other sectoral indices ended in the red.

Nifty Metal was up 1.33% and Media by 1.12%. Nifty Auto was down by 2.11%, Financial Services by 1.72% and Realty down by 1.68%.

Further, the Nifty Bank crashed 1.59%, while the Private Bank and PSU Bank indices dropped 1.70% and 1.42%, respectively.

Shares of metal companies buoyed by a spike in iron ore prices along with China’s efforts to revive its battered property sector.

Shares of Bharat Electronics slipped into the red on its debut trading day after joining the benchmark index.

Ola Electric Mobility tanked over 2% taking the stock below the Rs 100-mark for the first time since its market listing.

JM Financial shares soared 6 per cent after its subsidiary, JM Financial Products approved the direct assignment, or sale, of its MSME loan portfolio.

NSDL data showed that the net buying by FPIs in September is pegged at nearly $6.85 billion, a significant jump from last month’s $873 million.

This is also the highest monthly buying since December last year when FPIs were net buyers at $7.9 billion.

Swiggy recently filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator Sebi to raise funds via initial public offering (IPO).

It said the Swiggy IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 3,750 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 18.53 crore equity shares.

Investors’ focus shifting to the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments and geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

Gold prices have seen healthy gains in the domestic and international markets lately, primarily driven by optimism about the US Fed rate cut and tensions in the Middle East.