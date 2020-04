Banks are going to observe several national, regional holidays in May. Apart from Sundays, public and private banks will remain closed on 2nd and 4th Saturday along with few other regional holidays.

Other than these, the banking service for customers will remain closed for certain days in some states.

These holidays include Shab-E-Qadr, Birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

Here is the full list of bank holidays for the month of May 2020.

National 

Date Day Holiday 01/May/2020 Friday May Day 03/May/2020 Sunday Weekly Off 07/May/2020 Thursday Buddha Purnima 09/May/2020 Saturday Second Saturday 10/May/2020 Sunday Weekly Off 17/May/2020 Sunday Weekly Off 23/May/2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday 24/May/2020 Sunday Weekly Off 25/May/2020 Monday Eid-ul-Fitr 31/May/2020 Sunday Weekly Off

Jammu & Kashmir

Date Day Holiday 21/May/2020 Thursday Shab-E-Qadr 22/May/2020 Friday Jamat-ul-Vida

West Bengal