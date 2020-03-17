The coming week for bankers could be less hectic as they will work only for a few days due to a day-long bank strike and other bank holidays, whereas, it is going to be completely opposite for the common man.

On Friday March 27, two big unions in the banking sector, All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) and All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) will go on strike to oppose the mega merger plan of 10 PSU banks into four larger banks.

Banks will remain open on days like Monday Tuesday and Thursday while on the other days, various cities will mark celebrations of upcoming regional festivities and above-mentioned strike.

On Wednesday, March 25, banks in several cities will be closed due to Gudhi Padwa and Telugu New Year’s Day. Banks in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Nagpur will be closed due to the spring festival.

Saturday will also be off for employees working at various commercial banks as they remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Earlier, bank unions had threatened to go on three-day strike, starting from March 11, but it was cancelled.

Prior to that, on January 31 and February 1, banks employees sat for two-day strike demanding a 20 per cent pay hike on payslip components.

The government had earlier approved merger of the 10 PSU banks, which will take effect from April 1. The bank unions are demanding government to withdraw its decision.

