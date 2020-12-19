Mr. Abhijit Pati, CEO & Director BALCO has been recognised as ‘Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia 2020-21, by The ET in a virtual ceremony on December 15, 2020. This award recognizes eminent business leaders who are poised to make a significant impact in shaping the business demographics of not just their country but also beyond.

Mr. Pati with an illustrious career spanning over 30 years in the Aluminium Industry, has served in several leadership profiles delivering exponential growth. Under his leadership, BALCO continues to deliver excellence. He is passionate about new ideas, innovation, safety, sustainability, and digitalization across the entire value chain. He is also a visionary in the areas of corporate social responsibility and diversity & inclusion.

On receiving the prestigious award, Mr. Abhijit Pati, CEO and Director of BALCO said, “Today we are living in a very exciting transformed business environment, where India has emerged as the change-maker in the global economic scenario. BALCO is amongst the country’s top producers of the second most important metal in the world – aluminium, firmly placing the country on the global metal forum. BALCO has contributed in positioning aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ globally, through its best in class value-added products. This award re-energizes us to serve our country, customers and communities with even greater vigour.”

Alumnus of the Calcutta University, Mr. Abhijit Pati started his career as an engineer with Indian Aluminium Company (a subsidiary of ALCAN, Canadian Major Aluminium Producer) in the year 1989. He served various leading aluminium companies with an exemplary track record until 2008. This is when he was offered senior leadership position for leading one of the largest greenfield aluminium cum power complexes of the world at Jharsuguda, Odisha by the global natural resources conglomerate, Vedanta Ltd.

Subsequently, on March 16, 2015, Mr. Pati was elevated to the coveted position of President and CEO of Aluminium business and headed the world’s largest single-location aluminium smelter at Jharsuguda for a little over four years. Under his able leadership, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda became a distinguished member of the prestigious ‘million tonne club’ of global aluminium producing companies. He is a Senior Management Executive Committee member of Vedanta’s Global aspiration in its quest to emerge as the frontrunner in global natural resource business. He is also the lead officio member of Governing Council of Aluminium Association of India (AAI).

He was felicitated with the ‘Technological Excellence Award 2016’ at the 20th National Conference on non-ferrous minerals & metals for his significant contribution as a frontline leader.

He was adjudged twice as the ‘India Affairs Professional CEO of the year’ at the 8th and 9th Annual India Leadership Conclave and Indian Affairs Business Leadership Awards. At the 3rd Corporate Excellence Award organized by Odisha Cultural Foundation, Mr. Pati was awarded ‘Best CEO of the Year’ in 2017 for his efforts in driving the aluminium revolution in India as the CEO of Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda & ‘Best CEO of the Year’ in 2019 as the CEO of Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd., where his professional acumen and leadership have resulted in nurturing one of the largest primary producers of aluminium.

He is a nominated representative of India for the Indo-Japanese collaboration on PAT scheme for collaboration on energy sector appointed by the Government of India. He has also taken the responsibility to co-chair the FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) Odisha State Council and is a nominated member of the Board of Management of BPUT, Odisha for the past 3 years.

Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO) is India’s iconic aluminium producer. It is owned 49% by the Government of India and 51% by Vedanta Limited. Vedanta Limited is the world’s 6th largest diversified natural resources company and the largest producer of aluminium in India. BALCO operates a 0.57 million tonne per annum aluminium smelter in Korba, Chhattisgarh. It is also a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. With its world-class smelter and power plants, the company fulfills its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.