B2B sales arrow assists a 13 Billion-Dollar IT Organization at the HLTH 2021 in Boston

B2B Sales Arrow, a leading B2B IT marketing solutions company, recorded a success story of a stellar project solution delivery for its renowned Client, a global leader in technology consulting and services with over four decades’ experience in managing global enterprise systems and workings with a worldwide presence across 50+ countries.

With 6000+ registered attendees, 300+ speakers, and 500+ sponsors, HLTH 2021 was one of the first grand-scale in-person events hosted in the US post-Covid times. The four-day health industry event gathered top leaders across the health ecosystem to address the industry’s most significant challenges and identify the best solutions for the future.

The Multi-billion dollar Client required B2B Sales Arrow to function as a one-stop shop for their start to finish Exhibit Booth Design and Production, including Equipment Sourcing, Booth Installation, Event Entertainment, Brand Marketing, and Booth Ambassadors.

The Client required a 30 feet x 30 feet Exhibit Booth to showcase their digital healthcare product with key brand messaging. The striking booth design incorporated a storytelling theme-based island space equipped with a series of fitness entertainment and interactive gaming activities, LED displays, furniture, a reception desk, and storage counters.

Different time zones, limited communication channels, a highly confined budget, and last-minute client requests challenged B2B Sales Arrow event management experts to deliver a top-notch booth design within strict timelines.

Team B2B Sales Arrow left no stone unturned to craft a unique customer experience, from outlining an extraordinary booth design and production to creating an immersive trade show experience; our experts pull off our client requirements in the shortest time. The team accommodated eleventh-hour requests that exceeded our Client’s expectations and impressed the event attendees. The result was a spectacular work of art – a networking space that stood out loud and clear from the competition and attracted heavy foot traffic.

B2B Sales Arrow’s passionate and customer-centric on-ground booth managers implemented active engagement protocols to drive the traffic to the Booth and initiated meaningful conversations with the Key Decision-makers and Influencers from the target accounts and assisted the Client with improved events ROI.

To cover all the aspects and elements of the Booth, a well-thought sequence of the Booth visit was planned, starting with engaging the visitors in fitness-based interactive games highlighting the importance of physical and mental health leading them to the Juice counter. The refreshment station made every guest feel welcomed and received highly positive attendee feedback. Additionally, our team strategically disbursed assorted fitness goodies as a token of appreciation to inspire the visitors and participants toward a healthier lifestyle.

Team B2B Sales Arrow procured and leveraged a lead generation tool to capture details of the booth visitors, including C-Level from Multi-billion-dollar organizations.

Founded in 2012, B2B Sales Arrow is a value-based organization driven by ten core values as its most prized possessions. Based out of Bangalore, the organization is a research-based Marketing Technology Company specializing in Corporate Event Solutions (Virtual & Physical), Lead Generation, Custom Market Research, Corporate Media Production, B2B Database Development, Social Analytics, and Advance Digital solutions Consultation.