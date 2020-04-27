The Ministry of AYUSH (ayurveda, yoga, unani, siddha, sowa rigpa and homoeopathy) has issued a directive to all states and union territories asking them to begin commercial manufacturing of a herbal decoction which it claims can boost the body’s immunity amid COVID-19.

The directives come after the prime minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme on Sunday reiterated usage of AYUSH healthcare systems, saying that people across the world are paying special attention to the alternative medicines to strengthen immunity via Ayurveda and Yoga during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Considering the importance of immunity boosting measures in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Ministry of AYUSH intends to promote the use of following ready-made Ayush formulation in the interest of health promotion of the masses, which has been endorsed by the Prime Minister during his address to the nation on the Constitution Day, April 14,” the ministry said.

As per the letter written by the ministry to all the States/UTs and ASU drug manufacturers on April 24, the herbal formulation comprises ingredients like tulsi (basil leaves), Dalchini (cinnamon bark ), Sunthi (dry ginger powder) and krishna marich (black pepper). The combination of these ingredients will be sold in generic name Ayush Kwath’ or Ayush Kudineer’ or Ayush Joshanda’, the letter stated.

“States/UT governments are hereby requested to direct the AYUSH licensing authorities to consider granting license/approval for manufacturing of above-mentioned formulation to the interested licensed Ayurveda/Siddha/Unani drug manufacturers in accordance with the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945,” the letter added.

A PTI report stated that a firm is already engaged in producing a range of herbal products has already started the process of manufacturing the ‘Ayush Kwath’, ministry sources said.

“The formulation will be available in powder and tablet forms in the market at the earliest,” the same report quoted KK Sharma, Managing Director of the firm, AIMIL Pharma, as saying.

He further added that the “Ayush Kwath’ will have all the herbs enlisted by the Ministry. Various reports have shown that coronavirus has been found to be fatal for people with a weak immune system. There are many herbs in Indian traditional system that can boost immunity and keep many diseases away.”

Medical professionals believe that the coronavirus reduces a patient’s immune response. It is also believed that people with low immune system are easily infected by the Covid-19. Keeping all this in view, the Indian government is eyeing to boost its citizens’ immunity before the lockdown is lifted on May 3.