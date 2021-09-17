AXA launches free telemedicine helpline in India

Global insurance major AXA on Friday said it has launched a toll-free helpline with NGO partner Sewa International in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan to provide telemedicine services.

The telemedicine helpline will be for medical ailments and information on the availability of critically needed healthcare supplies in response to the COVID-19 crisis in India.

The helpline, Supportive Action Across Telemedicine and Healthcare (SAATH), is a joint corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative between AXA entities with local operations including AXA France Vie Reinsurance branch, AXA GO Business Operations and AXA XL in India.

SAATH will connect people to doctors including general practitioners, ayurvedic doctors, nutritionists and Sewa International volunteers, AXA said in a statement.

In addition to telemedicine services, it will provide information on: availability of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders; ambulance assistance; home Intensive Care Unit setup information; food supplies for COVID-19 patients; access to psychologists; and more.

Using the wide range of services, SAATH aims to increase acceptability, affordability and accessibility to telemedicine and virtual care, the statement said.

This initiative further demonstrates AXA’s commitment to enable access to healthcare for the most vulnerable and to support the Government of India s virtual care initiatives including the National Digital Health Mission, it said.

“With our SAATH helpline, we are providing real-time hospital information, and teleconsultation for hospitalisation to the public at a single toll-free number. We will continue to use our assets and know-how to support Indian families,” said Clemence Gastaldi, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Life & Health International Solutions, AXA France.