While luxury car makers across the world were affected by the pandemic-hit slowdown, there is one company that successfully sold over 7,000 cars during 2020.

“The company delivered 7,430 cars worldwide in 2020, a decrease of only 9 per cent compared to the previous year,” Automobili Lamborghini said in a statement.

The company attributed the drop to the 70-day production shutdown in the spring, in compliance with Italian government directives and to protect the health of workers during the first emergency phase. In contrast, the second six months saw record sales figures, resulting in the best second half-year for deliveries-to-customers in the company’s history.

The company sold 2,224 cars in the United States during the period, followed by 607 in Germany, 604 in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, 600 in Japan, the 517 in United Kingdom and 347 in Italy.

The Urus SUV, which just last year set a production record of 10,000 units, was the most successful model in 2020. Total 4,391 cars were delivered of the Urus SUV model.

Similarly, the super sports car lines made a significant contribution to global volumes too. The V10 Huracán recorded growing numbers with 2,193 cars sold, alongside 846 V12 Aventador units delivered worldwide.

The new 2021 year gets off to a positive start with a robust order portfolio: so much so that more than half 2021’s planned production has already been assigned.

Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said, “The 2020 results are a clear demonstration of the excellent work that, despite the difficulties of a year of global challenges, was carried out by the entire Lamborghini team with enormous dedication and a spirit of resilience. It is a great honor for me to again be part of our future: the sense of community felt so strongly during the past year, along with the values of social responsibility and the drive toward innovation that has always distinguished Lamborghini, will be the basis for confronting a challenging 2021, with the aim of consolidating the product range, seeking new business prospects, and further strengthening the brand.”

Despite the challenged of the pandemic, Lamborghini managed to launch six new products in a year including Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD), Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, Sián Roadster, Essenza SCV12, and others.