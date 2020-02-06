German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched multi-purpose vehicle, V Class Marco Polo, during the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. It is the third edition in the V-Class family in just over a year’s time, and it is launched in two variants, V-Class Marco Polo Horizon priced at ₹ 1.38 crore and V-Class Marco Polo priced at ₹ 1.46 crore, all prices ex-showroom.

V Class Marco Polo is going to be country’s first-ever commercially produced luxury camper vehicle and the MPV (or mini camper van) comes with camping features making it suitable for vacation and weekend trips.

“The V-Class and V-Class Elite pioneered the luxury MPV segment in India and have witnessed much success ever since their launch,” Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk told reporters.

Schwenk further added that the company is now excited to expand the segment and launch the Marco Polo which is based on the V-Class, and create a new benchmark in the luxury MPV segment.

The vehicle has room for up to four people to sleep and also comes with kitchen area with hob and two gas burners, sink and integral refrigerator and a folding table.

There is also a provision to extend existing four seats to six seats and stowage options and tanks for freshwater as well as to collect wastewater.

The new model comes with a 1950 cc diesel engine that churns out 163 hp and 380 Nm of torque.

