Apeda facilitates mango exports to Japan

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda) has facilitated the season’s first consignment of fresh mangoes exported from Mumbai to Japan.

A mango festival is being organised in Tokyo, Japan as a part of Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav, in collaboration with the Embassy of India, Japan & Invest India today, wherein the mango exhibition & tasting will be done at various outlets of Lawson supermarkets.

Apeda has taken a number of export promotion activities and initiatives by way of development of virtual portals for organising virtual trade fairs, farmer connect portal, e-office, Hortinet traceability system, buyer seller meets, reverse buyer seller meets, product-specific campaigns etc. Apeda has been closely working with the state governments for creating infrastructure and promotion of export from the state.

Apeda, a statutory body under the ministry of commerce, is the nodal agency for promoting Indian agro and processed food exports and is responsible for facilitating and promoting the export of horticulture, floriculture, processed food, poultry, dairy and other agro products.