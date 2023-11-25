AmpIn Energy Transition to expand business in east with investment of Rs 3100 cr

India’s leading renewable energy transition platform, AmpIn Energy Transition, is set to expand its business in the Eastern region with a ground-breaking investment of Rs 3,100 crore.

The investments are for setting up renewable energy projects of about ~600 MW plus and an integrated manufacturing facility of solar cells and modules. Significant investments are planned in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Northeastern States, the company said in a statement.

The investment reflects AmpIn Energy Transition’s commitment of accelerating the renewable energy transition and adoption of clean energy solutions in the Eastern region.

Speaking on the development, Pinaki Bhattacharyya, MD and CEO, AmpIn Energy Transition, said, “Time has come for the Eastern region which is the home of coal to embrace renewable energy. Our investment in the region marks a significant milestone in our mission to drive the transition to renewables in the region.”

“AmpIn can partner with any customer to help them achieve 100 per cent RE and we believe that with the right policy intervention like Green Energy Open Access, the shift to renewables is unstoppable.”

“Also, the integrated solar cell & module manufacturing capacity that we are establishing in the region, would strengthen the push to renewables. Collaboration between industry, solution providers, the financial sector, and government at both central and state levels is also crucial for a successful transition,” Pinaki said.

The four wheels that must be synchronised for Energy Transition: financial markets, industry that decarbonises and saves energy costs, energy transitioners that create solutions for renewable energy transition, and government that sets the right policies to support the transition for the Eastern region, he added.

Notably, in the region, the company has the largest solar open access portfolio of ~ 200 MWp, the largest utility PPA with CESC for a 250 MWp of wind solar hybrid project and the largest Behind the Meter industrial solar project of 10.5 MW for an industrial customer.

AmpIn claims to helping customers save about 25% – 40 per cent on their energy costs and also helps mitigate their carbon footprint substantially. The company is serving marquee customers in the region across diverse sectors such as cement and steel, IT and Data Centre, Heavy engineering, FMCG, utility, etc., through its projects.

Headquartered in New Delhi with regional offices in Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata, AmpIn is run by an industry leading team of professionals and backed by leading institutional investors from Europe, Asia and North America.