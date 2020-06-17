While the world was under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon and its employees were the ones who continued to work under such unprecedented circumstances. This simply means that these employees were not able to isolate themselves from others. Keeping this in mind, Amazon is reportedly testing a wearable device that will alert warehouse workers if they are violating the social distancing norms.

The report comes amid fierce criticism that Amazon has faced from its former and current employees regarding its safety measures for workers. The e-commerce giant is even being sued for allegedly failing to protect employees from COVID-19.

As per a report on CNBC on Tuesday, the device comprises a clear plastic sleeve and a clip which has an LED light and audio system embedded in it. The device sounds an alarm with a loud beeping noise and the light flashes when workers come too close to one another.

The reports suggest that the device will be initially used in Amazon’s facility based in Kent, Washington, starting Wednesday.

On Tuesday, it also started rolling out an Artificial Intelligence(AI)-powered “Distant Assistant” which provides real-time social distancing feedback.

So far the company has tested the device with the daytime employees only. As of now, Amazon is allowing its workers to opt out from using the tracking device.

With this latest technological development, Amazon is aiming to make its working environment safe at a time when coronavirus pandemic has wreak havoc across the globe.

The e-commerce giant said that nothing is more important for the company than the health and well-being of its employees.

Inspired by existing examples like radar speed check signs, this Distance Assistant provides employees with live feedback on social distancing via a 50-inch monitor, a camera, and a local computing device.

The standalone unit uses machine learning models to differentiate people from their surroundings.

Combined with depth sensors, it creates an accurate distance measurement between associates, said Brad Porter, Vice President of Amazon Robotics.

As people walk past the camera, a monitor displays live video with visual overlays to show if associates are within six feet of one another.

Individuals remaining six feet apart are highlighted with green circles, while those who are closer together are highlighted with red circles.

“The on-screen indicators are designed to remind and encourage associates to maintain appropriate distance from others,” Porter said, adding that first Distance Assistant installations are now live at a handful of the company’s buildings.

The self-contained device requires only a standard electrical outlet, and can be quickly deployed to building entrances and other high-visibility areas, Amazon said.

“We’ve heard that employees find value in getting immediate visual feedback, and site leaders are welcoming another safety measure. Based on that positive employee feedback, we will be deploying hundreds of these units over the next few weeks,” Porter said.

Amazon has also begun the process to open source the software and AI behind this innovation so that anyone can create their own Distance Assistant.