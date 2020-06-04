A group of three Amazon warehouse workers, who work at company’s New York-based facility, have filed a lawsuit alleging that the company have put them in unsafe working conditions and therefore, their families are also at risk of COVID-19 infection, the report stated.

As per a CNN report, Amazon put pressure on employees to work under unsafe conditions, even as the company built “a facade of compliance” to meet Covid-19 guidelines for workers.

Another report on Bloomberg, said that the lawsuit is not seeking damages for death or illness. Instead, it is seeking a formal injunction to force the giant e-commerce to adhere to public health guidance.

This is not the first time when Amazon has faced severe criticism from employees. In the past, company’s current and former employees have raised concerns over Amazon’s warehouses working conditions.

Last week, Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos rebutted claims about Covid-19 health concerns at the warehouses, saying the ecommerce giant has taken this seriously from the very beginning. He even thanked front-line warehouse and delivery employees, saying they’ve provided a “lifeline” to customers who’ve been stuck at home, reported CNBC.

Amazon has not disclosed how many workers have lost their lives due to complications from Covid-19, saying that the data would not be useful.

According to the report in CNN, the e-commerce giant has confirmed the deaths of nine employees due to Covid-19 across its facilities in the US, including one who worked at JFK8.