E-commerce major Amazon on Tuesday announced expansion plans of its sort centres ahead of country’s mega festive season. Under the programme, the company will open five new sort centres across the country.

“With this expansion, Amazon India will strengthen its delivery speed and connectivity for customers and sellers, ahead of the festive season,” the statement said.

These new five sort centres will be opened at Visakhapatnam, Farukhnagar, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the company said. Apart from these new buildings, Amazon India will also expand eight existing sort centres to increase its overall sortation area to more than 2.2 million square feet, across 19 states, it added.

Sort centres play a crucial role in Amazon’s logistics network as it helps in segregating customer packages before they are shipped to delivery stations. The sortation happens based on the location and mode of transportation of the package to customers. A key element of Amazon’s logistics network, these sort centres leverage technology and automation to increase the speed of transporting packages for customers and sellers in the country.

“Wherever they are, customers trust Amazon for fast, reliable and safe delivery of products. By expanding and investing in the sort centre network, we are positioned to ensure continued customer and seller delight, ahead of the upcoming festive season. This expansion will create hundreds of opportunities for individuals and ancillary industries especially during this time when economic growth is a priority for the country,” Amazon India (Amazon Transportation Services) Director Abhinav Singh said.

On an annual basis, Amazon along with other e-commerce companies witness a spike in sales ahead and during the festive season. Therefore, during this period companies make significant investments to ramp up capacity to be able to handle the spike in orders.

In July this year, Amazon India had also announced expansion plans for its warehousing network by adding 10 new fulfilment centres and expansion of five existing buildings.