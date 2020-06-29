Amazon India on Sunday announced it has open opened close to 20,000 seasonal employment opportunities in its customer service (CS) organization to ensure customers worldwide continue to have a seamless online shopping experience.

“The new positions are now open in Hyderabad, Pune, Coimbatore, Noida, Kolkata, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mangalore, Indore, Bhopal and Lucknow. Most of the positions are part of Amazon’s ‘Virtual Customer Service’ program that provides flexible work-from-home options,” the e-commerce giant said in its Day One post.

These positions will see associates support customer services through e-mail, chat, social media and phone. The eligibility criteria for these positions include having minimum educational qualification of 12th standard pass and proficiency in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu or Kannada.

“Based on the candidates’ performance as well as business needs, a percentage of the current temporary positions are likely to be converted into permanent positions towards the end of the year,” Amazon India said.

As per media reports, these jobs would pay a hired candidates between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month and like other temporary positions, these jobs will be applicable only for a period of six months.

“We are continuously evaluating hiring needs across the customer service organisation in response to the growing customer demand. We estimate that customer traffic will further scale up over the next six months with the onset of Indian and global holiday seasons,” Amazon India Director (Customer Service) Akshay Prabhu said.

He added that new seasonal positions will provide candidates job security and livelihood during these unprecedented times.

Interested candidates can apply for these jobs by calling on 1800-208-9900 or dropping an email to [email protected]

In May this year, Amazon India had announced adding 50,000 seasonal roles across its warehousing and delivery network to meet the surge in online demand for products after easing of the lockdown that had been put in place in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, Amazon had announced that it plans to create one million new jobs in India by 2025 through continued investments in technology, infrastructure, and its logistics network. The jobs created both directly and indirectly will be across industries, including information technology, skill development, content creation, retail, logistics, and manufacturing, and is in addition to the 7 lakh jobs Amazon’s investments have enabled over the last seven years in India.

“We are investing to create a million new jobs here in India over the next five years. We’ve seen huge contributions from our employees, extraordinary creativity from the small businesses we’ve partnered with, and great enthusiasm from the customers who shop with us and we’re excited about what lies ahead,” Bezos had said.