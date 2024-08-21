Amardeep Singh Bhatia assumes charge of Secretary, DPIIT

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, IAS has assumed the charge of Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

He will be replacing Rajesh Kumar Singh, lAS who has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty, Department of Defence. Prior to this, he was serving as Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia is an Indian Administrative Service Officer of 1993 Batch from Nagaland cadre.

Advertisement

In Central Government, he has held many important positions in the Ministries of Corporate Affairs and Health & Family Welfare.

In the State Government, he has handled Departments of Planning & Coordination, Health & Family Welfare, Environment & Forest, Municipalities and Local Self Government and Home amongst others.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, a 1989-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, is currently the Secretary at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.