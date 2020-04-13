Fearing of the massive financial catastrophe and job losses caused due to the lockdown, the CIABC-apex body of liquor firms, is seeking for an exit plan from the Ministry of Commerce in which they want to reopen distilleries, liquor shops and other public places in non-COVID-19 hotspots.

This is the second letter in a week issued by the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) to various state governments. In a letter to the commerce minister, the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) said since the lockdown was ordered to tackle the coronavirus crisis, all wholesale and retail trade has been closed.

“We seek an urgent phase-wise opening of the alcoholic beverage industry in conformity with COVID-19 prevention guidelines,” it said, adding trucks are stranded, distribution warehouses are locked and retail shops are sitting on unsold stock.

“The industry which contributes almost Rs 2-lakh crores by way of various taxes sustains the livelihood of nearly 40 lakh farmers, and employs nearly 20 lakh people, directly and indirectly, is in dire straits,” CIABC Director-General Vinod Giri said.

He also demanded extension of excise year for three months till June 30 and online sale of liquor.

“What has compounded the problems for the alcoholic beverage industry is the fact that excise policy for many states come to an end on March 31. Before that date, several statutory requirements ought to be met by companies for them to keep the continuity of operations,” he said.

He further underlined the fact that prolonged shutdown of the industry will leave a catastrophic on the economy as well as on joblessness.

“Shops should be asked to enrol for home delivery through online applications. The government may charge a fee, this being an addition to the license. Each qualifying shop should be given 3-4 movement passes for home delivery personnel, said

Customers may place an order online on over the phone, along with an ID proof establishing age. The government may limit the amount of liquor delivered or frequency of delivery as it deems fit,” he said.

Giri further said that since social distancing will be the new normal going forward, the government should consider institutionalising home delivery as a separate channel administered online.