Akshat Chopra becomes first public sector professional to feature in PRMoment India’s 30 under 30 PR List

Akshat Chopra, the PR professional at POWERGRID, has been recognised in coveted India’s PR 30 under 30 (under the age of 30) list by PRmoment. He became the first and the only person from the public sector to feature in this coveted Public Relations list since the inception of the awards.

Recently, he was honoured with the ‘Most Promising Communication Person of the Year’ at the 15th Annual Global Communication Conclave organized by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI). The award was presented by Shri Pramod Sawant, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa.

Akshat Chopra is a National Awardee, Double Gold Medalist, JRF & holder of Jamia Merit & Jawahar Bhavan Trust Scholarships with more than 1000 productions and projects, Bollywood and Hollywood Films, Serials & Awards to his credit. He has written extensively for the Times of India and The Hindu, apart from creating stories for Doordarshan and All India Radio. He has a wide experience in public relations, multimedia, film, and documentary making and has been part of the media industry for more than 15 years. He is a recipient of about 600 achievements/awards including the National Award for Exceptional Achievement in the field of Art and Culture by the Government of India, the Original Mind Award in the field of Performing Arts, Meri Dilli Award in the Arts category. Apart from this, he also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2013 for Acting in the Ad film category, Bal Pratibha Sammaan Award in the field of Performing Arts, Kishore Kumar Kala Ratan award in the Arts category. He has also done assignments for a number of major FMCG brands and Government of India campaigns. He had been elected as Governing Body member of PR Society Delhi, erstwhile Public Relations Society of India, Delhi Chapter in 2019.

PRmoment is a British publication founded by Ben Smith in 2009. The winner’s list features new-gen leaders of the industry, who have made noteworthy contributions to not only their organizations but also the industry. The grand jury assessed the nominations on several criteria, including leadership skills, accomplishments, future potential and proven contribution to the industry.