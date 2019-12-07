In a bid to intensify the competition with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel has come up with three new affordable plans, ‘Truly Unlimited,’ which will come into effect from today onwards. These plans have been priced much lower than the plans that were announced during the recent tariff hikes.

These plans are worth Rs. 219, Rs. 399 and Rs. 449. Each plan comes with unlimited calling to all networks across India.

Apart from the unlimited calling feature, each pack has its own benefits—Rs. 219 pack is for 28 days and it comes with 1GB data along with 100 SMS per day. Whereas Rs. 399 pack comes for 56 days in which users will get 1.5GB data along with 100 SMS per day.

The third and plan costs Rs. 449 for 56 days. It comes with 2GB along data pack with 90 SMS per day.

Airtel users subscribing to any of the three plans will get complimentary access to Free Hello Tunes, Unlimited Wynk Music and Airtel Xtream App premium.

Whereas, Jio’s cheapest ‘All-In-One’ plans costs less than Airtel and is worth of Rs. 199, Rs. 399 and Rs. 444.

The first pack of Rs. 199 offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 1000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls for complete one month. The second pack worth Rs. 399 comes with features 1.5GB per day, unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 2000 minutes for voice calls from Jio to other networks for two months. The third and the final plan offers 2GB per day along with 2000 minutes of calling to any network across India for 56 days, and unlimited Jio to Jio calls.

