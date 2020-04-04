National carrier Air India has shut booking window for domestic and international flights till April 30 as it awaits a decision from the government on the lockdown that is scheduled to end on April 14.

“We are awaiting a decision post April 14,” a spokesperson told PTI on Friday.

On Thursday, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola had said that all airlines are free to begin ticket bookings for any date after the lockdown ends i.e. April 14.

Meanwhile, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir said they are taking bookings for domestic routes starting April 15. On the other hand, SpiceJet and GoAir, will begin selling tickets for international flights from May 1.

An IndiGo spokesperson said bookings for international flights remain suspended.

Full-service carrier Vistara said it has started bookings for travel from April 15.

“We continue to take bookings from April 15 onwards as of now. We will take action otherwise if there is any new notification from the (civil aviation) ministry,” a Vistara spokesperson said.

The government had suspended all commercial flights on domestic and international routes till April 14 amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent spreading of coronavirus infections. The 21-day lockdown began on March 25.

There was no immediate comment from budget carrier AirAsia India.

Meanwhile, Air India’s pilot unions on Friday opposed the 10 per cent cut in employees’ salaries and termed the decision as ‘unequal’. They said that the decision goes against the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the private companies to ensure that the employees’ salaries are not deducted due to the pandemic.

“By effecting a cut only on allowances, Directors & mgmt executives have deviously exempted themselves from any meaningful austerity cut as their allowances are extremely small. The pay cut on Allowance is unequal¬ acceptable to us,” wrote Air India pilots in a letter sent to the CMD of Air India.