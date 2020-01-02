Petrol and Diesel prices were hiked in all major metropolitan cities on Thursday, a day after the rates remained unchanged at existing levels.

Prices of petrol rose by 8-11 paise and diesel was hiked by 11-14 paise across all cities.

As per the Indian Oil Corporation website, petrol prices in Delhi went up by Rs 75.25 a litre while diesel was selling at Rs 68.10 a litre,

Similar trend was noticed in Kolkata where was being sold at Rs 77.87 a litre and diesel at Rs 70.49 per litre. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 78.20 per litre while diesel price went up to Rs 71.89, a litre, after the price increase.

The financial capital of India, Mumbai, witnessed the price of petrol and diesel are Rs 80.87 and Rs 71.43 a litre, respectively.

The prices of petrol and diesel being supplied in the domestic market are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Price revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 a.m.

(With input from agencies)