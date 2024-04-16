Aditya Birla Capital to add 30 million new customers, launches ‘ABCD’ app

Aditya Birla Capital on Tuesday launched its fintech app named ABCD making “Everything Finance as Simple as ABCD”.

The omnichannel D2C platform ABCD is housed under Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited (ABCDL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL).

Further, the company aims to add 30 million new users over the next 3 years through this app.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said the launch of omnichannel D2C platform ABCD will meet all financial needs through a unified digital-first solution.

“Making finance as simple as ABCD, we have prioritised user experience and tried making the process as seamless as possible. ABCD is built by a team of banks, fintech and other financial institutions, and it took a period of only 12 months to create the app,” he said.

The app is backed by scalable infrastructure, user-friendly and intuitive interface, and robust functionalities.

It will offer a simple and differentiated experience across all touch points including mobile app, website, branches, and virtual engagement channel.

The app offers a comprehensive portfolio of 22 products and services, including facilities of a payment platform like UPI, bill payment, and online recharges, with financial services like loans, insurance, and investments along with comprehensive personal finance tracking such as ‘My Track’ among others.

It also features ABCD’s own stack of products such as Portfolio Consolidator, Spend Analyzer, Digital Health Assessment among others, and Payment solutions to address the diverse needs of customers through a single platform.

With features like multi-account payment, multi-mode receipt, and spend analysis tools, ABCD is set to redefine the digital financial experience.

During the launch, the Chairman further revealed that the group would be launching a retail jewellery venture with an initial investment of Rs 5,000 crore in the coming few months. This will be in addition to the paints vertical Birla Opus which the group recently launched.

Chairman Kumar Birla also mentioned how over the past decade, India has built pathbreaking digital platforms.

“India is the global leader in developing Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). We have demonstrated the power of digital as a force for good,” he said.