Adani’s Haifa Port operations normal, no damage due to Iranian missile attack

The Adani Group-owned Haifa Port in Israel is fully operational and an Iranian missile attack has not caused any damages, Adani Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jugeshinder Robbie Singh stated through a tweet on his X handle on Monday.

“Some missile shrapnel landed in the chemical terminal but caused no injuries. The port continues to coordinate with Israel’s Ministry of Transport to meet security requirements, ensuring smooth cargo operations. This coordination is crucial as it helps maintain the port’s resilience and operational integrity during such tense times. The port’s ability to remain unscathed serves as a testament to the robust security measures in place,” Singh stated.

A regulatory filing made to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange added that the facilities at Haifa Port continued to operate despite a shutdown of some downstream operations — with no injuries or casualties reported.

Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Robbie Singh issued the clarification after social media posts claimed that the cargo facility worth $4.2 billion at Haifa Port had been “destroyed by Iranian strikes, and stated that the social media post was “false “.

On Saturday night, Iran targeted Israel’s Haifa port and a nearby oil refinery in response to an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear plants as well as other targets in Iran.

Haifa Port in Israel is a vital maritime hub, which manages more than 30% of Israel’s imports and it is owned by Adani Ports, which holds a 70% share. The Haifa Port is owned by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd as well as the Israeli Gadot Group, serving as a crucial maritime hub in the Mediterranean sea.

However, the Haifa Port accounts for less than 2% of the total volume handled by Adani Ports and SEZ and contributes only about 5% to its revenue.

The sea port’s uninterrupted operations provide stability to Israel’s import activities with approximately 700 employees, who continue to handle various cargo types, including containers, bulk, breakbulk, cement, as well as general cargo, adhering to all operational protocols, the statement clarified.