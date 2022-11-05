AdaniConneX announces opening of its flagship data centre campus in Chennai

AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, announced the opening of ‘Chennai 1’ hyperscale data centre campus located at SIPCOT IT Park in Chennai, India.

In Phase 1, the campus offers 17 MW (IT Load) that will scale up to 33 MW (IT Load) at full capacity. The ‘Chennai 1’ campus hosts Tamil Nadu’s first pre-certified IGBC Platinum Rated data centre.

The facility will also be powered with up to 100 per cent Renewable Energy, offering enterprises and hyperscale customers sustainable energy choices. As one of the most advanced co-location campuses in the region, ‘Chennai 1’ is designed to offer robust physical protection to IT Infrastructure with seven layers of security system and commitment to provide 99.999 per cent availability. India is one of the fastest-growing data centre markets in the world.

India’s current data centre capacity is around 600 MW and is expected to grow to around 1300 MW by 2024. To address the growing need for reliable IT infrastructure, AdaniConneX is investing capital into the joint venture over the next decade with a mission to build over a 1 GW Green Data Centre platform.

AdaniConneX is also building hyperscale campuses in all the big cities of India, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vizag, and many more. AdaniConneX is also developing distributed Edge Data Centres and Far Edge facilities in Tier 2 and 3 markets, relying heavily on renewable energy sources to help bring cloud, content, and data closer to customers.

Supported by the team from EdgeConneX and their more than a decade of experience in building a global platform of data centres for some of the world’s largest and most demanding tech and cloud firms, AdaniConneX is rapidly executing on its plan to deliver hyperlocal to hyperscale data centre capacity throughout India.

“We see tremendous growth in data generation and consumption in India, driving the need for a reliable, automated, and sustainable Digital Infrastructure. With our Pan-India Data Centre platform, our mission is to enable India’s next phase of digital growth with the core emphasis on sustainability and energy management,” said Jeyakumar Janakaraj, CEO of AdaniConneX.

“I’m extremely pleased with the opening of our latest data centre in Chennai, India, and all of the hard work by the teams to make this happen. I’m also excited about what’s coming next as we have an aggressive data centre expansion plan and tremendous customer pipeline that will quickly establish AdaniConneX as the leading digital infrastructure platform for all of India,” said Randy Brouckman, CEO of EdgeConneX.