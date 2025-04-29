Adani-owned Ambuja Cements Q4 FY25 net profit at Rs 1,282 crore, down 15.71% YoY

Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cements on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 1,282.24 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, marking a 15.71% decline from Rs 1,521.21 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

However, the company posted an 11.58% year-on-year growth in revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 9,802.47 crore, up from Rs 8,785.28 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

However, on a standalone basis, Ambuja Cements reported a profit of Rs 928.88 crore, posting a growth of 74.51% as compared to Rs 532.29 crore recorded during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to an official statement issued by the company.

Ambuja Cements’ Wholetime Director & CEO Vinod Bahety said, “This year marks a historic milestone in the journey of Ambuja Cements as we cross the 100 metric tonne per annum (MTPA) capacity. Additionally, we have ongoing organic expansions at various stages across the country, which will help us achieve 118 MTPA capacity by the end of FY 2026, a significant step, bringing us closer to our goal of 140 MTPA by 2028. The 100 MTPA milestone is not just a number, it’s a mark of our ambition, resilience, and purpose.”

Ambuja Cements stated that the net worth of the company increased by Rs 12,969 crore during the year and stood at Rs 63,811 crore. The cash and cash equivalents came to Rs 10,125 crore.

The company board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of a face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25. “The company has fixed Friday, June 13, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of members of the company to receive a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share having a face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25. The said dividend, if declared by shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM), shall be paid on or after July 1, 2025, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable,” Ambuja Cements stated in a regulatory filing.