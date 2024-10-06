Adani Group starts blending green hydrogen in Ahmedabad

Adani Group has started blending green hydrogen in Ahmedabad with a view to cut emissions and meet net-zero targets.

Green hydrogen, a natural gas, is supplied to households for cooking purposes.

In a post on social media platform LinkedIn, the firm said, Adani Total Gas Ltd, the group’s city gas joint venture with French energy giant TotalEnergies, has started blending 2.2-2.3 per cent of green hydrogen in piped natural gas supplies in Shantigram in Ahmedabad.

“We are thrilled to announce the successful commissioning of our Hydrogen Blending System and in-situ Hydrogen Generation at Adani Shantigram, Ahmedabad,” Adani-Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) said.

“This project will provide uninterrupted hydrogen-blended natural gas to 4,000 domestic and commercial consumers.”

Presently, state-owned power generator NTPC supplies green hydrogen blended natural gas to households in Kawas in Surat district, Gujarat.

“This achievement marks a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint and transitioning to cleaner energy solutions. By blending hydrogen with natural gas, we are lowering greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing energy security, and supporting sustainable development,” it added said.

Adani-Total Gas Ltd has started producing green hydrogen by using renewable energy sources like wind or solar power, to split water into hydrogen and oxygen through a process called electrolysis.

This hydrogen is blended in natural gas that is currently piped to households for cooking purposes and industries.

The firm will slowly increase the green hydrogen blend in natural gas to 5% and ultimately to 8% and widen supplies beyond Shantigram to other parts of Ahmedabad and eventually across other areas where it holds a city gas license.

ATGL is currently doing 2.2-2.3% blending and will slowly increase it to 5% and ultimately to 8%, the limit set by the regulators at present.