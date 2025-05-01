Adani Enterprises Q4 FY25 Profit Up By 756% YoY At Rs 3,845 crore

Adani Enterprises, the flagship of the Adani Group, company, Adani Enterprises, officially announced on Thursday that it has posted a 756% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,845 crore for the quarter ended March 30, 2025.

The increased profitability was led by an exceptional gain of Rs 3,286 crore from the sale of a 13.5% stake in Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL), according to the company statement.

The company’s profit figure stood at Rs 449 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

However, its consolidated revenue from operations declined 7.5% YoY to Rs 26,966 crore in the March 2025 quarter, as compared to Rs 29,180 crore of the corresponding period last year.

Adani Enterprises’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) witnessed a 19% YoY growth to Rs 4,346 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 3646 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

In the established business, the Integrated Resources Management (IRM) segment) saw a 38% decline in volume to 15.3 MMT in Q4 FY25 as against 24.7 MMT in Q4 FY24.

In the mining services business, the dispatch increased by 10.7% to 14 MMT on a YoY basis.

Businesses which are still incubating, namely the ANIL Ecosytem and the airports business, saw strong income growth. ANIL Ecosystem’s total income jumped 32% YoY to Rs 3,661 crore in Q4 FY25 while EBITDA rose 73% to Rs 1110 crore. The income of the airports business increased by 29% and EBITDA by 44% to Rs 2,831 crore and Rs 953 crore, respectively.

“At Adani Enterprises, we are building businesses that will define the way forward for India’s infrastructure and energy sector. As we scale up in energy transition, airports, data centers and mining services, we are creating new market leaders that will drive India’s growth story for decades to come,” Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani said.

Meanwhile, the company board approved raising funds to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore via various financial instruments.

“The board has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having face value of Rs 1 each of the company or other eligible securities or any combination thereof, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 15,000 crore or an equivalent amount thereof by way of any permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws,” the company statement mentioned.

The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 1.30 per fully paid equity share for the financial year 2024–25, subject to approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).