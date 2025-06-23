Adani commissions India’s first off-grid 5-MW green hydrogen pilot plant in Kutch

The Adani Group issued an official press release on Monday announcing that its subsidiary Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) has commissioned India’s first off-grid 5-megawatt (MW) green hydrogen pilot plant in Kutch, Gujarat.

The off-grid green hydrogen plant produces hydrogen using electrolysis powered by renewable energy sources like solar power or wind, without drawing any electricity from the main electrical grid. The plant relies completely on renewable energy it has generated, to produce green hydrogen.

“The state-of-the-art plant is 100% green-powered by solar energy and integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), enabling it to operate completely off-grid. This represents a new paradigm in decentralised, renewable-powered hydrogen production,” the company statement informed.

ANIL’s 5-MW pilot plant is India’s first off-grid green hydrogen facility featuring a fully automated, closed-loop electrolyser system designed to respond dynamically to real-time renewable energy inputs. This provides valuable operational flexibility, particularly in addressing the variability of solar power, while ensuring efficiency, safety and performance, according to the company statement.

“This breakthrough reinforces the Adani Group’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and leadership in the emerging green hydrogen economy. It supports India’s ambition to become a global hub for green hydrogen production and sets a benchmark for renewable-powered industrial applications across hard-to-abate sectors,” the statement said.

The pilot plant also serves as a proof of concept ahead of ANIL’s upcoming Green Hydrogen Hub in Mundra, Gujarat, which is a key project which will contribute significantly to India’s low-carbon future. Green hydrogen is expected to play a vital role in decarbonising sectors such as fertilisers, refining, heavy transport and achieving global net-zero targets, according to the statement.

The initiative is aligned with the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), which is a flagship government of India programme aimed at reducing import dependence, enhancing energy self-sufficiency and accelerating decarbonisation of energy-intensive industries, to fulfil India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision, according to the statement.

ANIL is also developing large-scale production facilities for green hydrogen and its derivatives through an integrated end-to-end ecosystem. This includes producing green hydrogen and its derivative products, such as green ammonia, green methanol, sustainable aviation fuel, and manufacturing solar cells, ingots and wafers, solar modules, besides wind turbine generators and electrolysers at Mundra in Gujarat, to meet demand across diverse sectors in both domestic as well as international markets, according to the company statement.