Acer launches Nitro 5 with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors

Acer, the PC brand today announced the launch of its all-new Nitro 5 powered by 12th Gen Intel core i7 processor. The laptop has a thin bezel with an 80% Screen-to-body ratio, 165Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time.

It also comes with Windows 11 and a redesigned chassis that features dual-fan cooling, an intake on both the chassis’ top and bottom and four exhaust ports. Users needing more or less cooling power can control fan speeds with the NitroSense utility app, a built-in software solution that also enables users to over clock their CPU/GPU and customize the 4-zone RGB keyboard’s lighting.

Other important features of the newly launched laptop include a DTS: X® Ultra audio, Acer Purified. Voice technology with AI noise reduction in dual built-in microphones, Webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction, DoubleShotTM Pro, and ThunderboltTM 4 Type-C port.

Starting at Rs 84,999 the new Nitro 5 is designed especially for gamers who demand extra features and a more immersive user experience.

On launching the latest laptop Nandakumar, Director, Product Management, Acer India, stated, “Acer Nitro series of laptops carry the unbeatable legacy of powerful gaming experience with the latest technology at value price points. Gaming taking the centre stage for the past few years, Nitro 5 laptop comes with the latest new and improved 12th generation Intel core i7 processor that offers exceptional gaming performance and we are proud and elated to bring this new laptop to Indian gaming enthusiasts. The newly launched Nitro 5 sports a classic look with its refined new chassis and screen giving our users a premium gaming experience.”

With a lightning-quick 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, the game sessions will be fluid, unbroken, and unmatched. Now users can land those reflexive shots with pinpoint accuracy and minimal ghosting.

Besides, the newly refined chassis comes with a few extra tricks up its sleeve in the form of dual-fan cooling strategically placed at the top & bottom intake with a quad-exhaust port design. The Nitro 5 maximizes cooling to eliminate throttling and achieve full CPU / GPU utilization. Call up the NitroSense UI with a single touch of the dedicated NitroSense key to instantly visualize your component temperature, loading performance, power plan, and more. Users can also optimize the laptop with different modes.

With better audio, the laptop delivers a competitive edge as well as a more immersive experience through dual 2W speakers. With DTS:X® Ultra, sounds are clear and can be delivered in a 3D spatial soundscape, allowing gamers to hear where their opponents are coming from with pinpoint precision.