Accenture is going to acquire Imaginea, a cloud-native product and platform engineering firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

California-based Imaginea employs around 1,350 professional and has offices in London and India. It currently advises more than 200 global clients to deliver cloud-first transformations.

In a statement the company said, “the acquisition adds approximately 1,350 cloud professionals to Accenture, bringing a highly skilled, cloud native, full stack engineering team with cloud data and cloud modernisation skills across multiple platforms from Amazon Web Services, Azure and Google Cloud Platform.”

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First, said, “Imaginea will further enhance the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First, which was created to help clients across every industry become ‘cloud-first’ businesses. Cloud is an essential foundation of digital transformation. Leveraging cloud native capabilities helps companies transform experiences, harness advances in technologies like AI, robotics, edge computing and 5G, and break the limits on productivity and innovation to create sustainable value.”

Powered by 70,000 cloud professionals, and a $3 billion investment over the next three years, the Accenture Cloud First group brings together cloud expertise, industry cloud solutions, ecosystem partner capabilities, and assets.

“Our unique combination of cloud native and product engineering skills is why clients seek out Imaginea to help them solve complex problems by unlocking the power of new technologies. Imaginea is excited to join Accenture in helping companies reimagine business and rebuild differently for the benefit of all from their customers to our people to society at large,” Vijay Pullur, co-founder of Imaginea, said.