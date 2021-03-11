IT major Accenture on Thursday said it has completed the acquisition of Imaginea, a cloud native product and platform engineering firm. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London and throughout India, “Imaginea excels in using its world-class product and platform engineering skills and leads with a design-thinking approach steeped in innovation,” the IT major said in a statement.

The acquisition will enhance the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First. Powered by 70,000 cloud professionals and a $3 billion investment over the next three years, the Accenture Cloud First group brings together cloud expertise, industry cloud solutions, ecosystem partner capabilities, and assets that help clients realise greater value from cloud at speed and scale.

The acquisition adds approximately 1,350 cloud professionals to Accenture, the company had said in an earlier statement last month.

“Cloud is an essential foundation of digital transformation. Leveraging cloud native capabilities helps companies transform experiences, harness advances in technologies like AI, robotics, edge computing and 5G, and break the limits on productivity and innovation to create sustainable value,” Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First, had said.

Imaginea currently advises more than 200 global clients to deliver cloud-first transformations.