90% of rural women entrepreneurs save a portion of monthly income, 56% opt for bank deposits

According to a recent survey, at least 90% of rural women entrepreneurs save a portion of their monthly income. Of these, 33% save between 20% and 50% of their income.

According to a recent survey by DBS Bank India, in collaboration with Haqdarshak, notably, 57% save less than 20%, while 5% manage to save more than 50%.

Among savers, 56% opt for bank deposits, 39% participate in SHG savings programmes, and 18% set aside cash without investing it in any instruments.

Fixed Deposits (FDs) and Recurring Deposits (RDs), as well as investments in gold, are less common, with only 11% and 5% opting for these methods, respectively, it said.

Approximately 64% reinvest their business profits into their enterprises, reflecting a strong orientation towards business expansion and growth.

The survey, conducted across rural districts in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, included 411 women entrepreneurs, with 402 members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

It aimed to capture the unique financial needs and behaviours of this demographic, offering critical insights into how rural women manage their finances and approach entrepreneurship.

The survey also revealed regional differences in savings behaviour. In Madhya Pradesh, 100% of women entrepreneurs save a portion of their income, followed by 95% in Maharashtra, and 73% in Rajasthan, reflecting varying levels of financial discipline across states.

It said that the traditional banking methods remain the preferred choice for most rural women entrepreneurs, with 89% favouring in-person banking services.

Despite the rise of digital banking, only 38% utilise digital banking services for their businesses.

Among those who do engage with digital tools, 70% rely on UPI for transactions, while only a small fraction use mobile or internet banking.

The survey revealed that 36% of women entrepreneurs in rural India funded their businesses using personal savings, while 25% took loans.

Around 80% accessed funding through SHGs and other lending channels, with 43% relying solely on SHG loans.

About 15% had benefited from government credit schemes, underscoring the importance of further strengthening access to such schemes for rural entrepreneurs.