8 Years of GST: Rs 20 Lakh Crore collected, compliance surges, digital systems deepen

As India completes eight years of implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1, 2025, the indirect tax regime continues to deliver strong revenue growth, deeper formalisation, and increased taxpayer compliance.

According to data shared by the Ministry of Finance, gross GST collections have cumulatively crossed Rs 20 lakh crore since their rollout in July 2017. For FY25 (up to March), monthly GST revenues consistently averaged above Rs 1.6 lakh crore, a clear indication of the tax’s maturing trajectory and robust economic activity.

From Rs 95,610 crore collected in the first month of GST (July 2017), monthly collections have more than doubled. March 2024 saw a record-high monthly GST collection of Rs 1.78 lakh crore, driven by year-end compliance and steady consumption, the data highlighted.

The average monthly GST collection in FY24 stood at Rs 1.68 lakh crore, compared to Rs 1.51 lakh crore in FY23 and Rs 1.23 lakh crore in FY22. In FY25 so far, revenues continue to outperform expectations, reflecting enhanced compliance and technological integration.

The number of registered GST taxpayers has grown from 70 lakh in 2017 to over 1.46 crore in 2025. As per official estimates, nearly 68 per cent of these are small taxpayers with turnover below Rs 5 crore, who are eligible for the QRMP (Quarterly Return Monthly Payment) scheme to ease the compliance burden.

A cornerstone of GST’s implementation has been its technology-led approach. The GSTN (GST Network) has processed over 3,000 crore e-invoices and more than 4,500 crore e-way bills, enabling real-time invoice tracking, improved credit matching, and efficient tax collection.

The GST Council has met over 50 times since its inception, resolving structural issues and simplifying the tax rate structure. Rate rationalisations, exemption reviews, and compensation to states have remained core agenda points. The Council is currently deliberating merging the 12 per cent and 18 per cent slabs and expanding GST to include petroleum products and real estate.

The compensation cess mechanism, which supported states for revenue loss during the first five years, has been extended to service outstanding borrowings taken during COVID-19.

Manufacturing, trading, logistics, and services have significantly benefited from the “one nation, one tax” framework. Logistics costs have dropped by 2–4 per cent, according to industry estimates, due to the dismantling of inter-state check-posts and seamless movement of goods.

The compliance ecosystem has also evolved. With over 90 per cent of GST returns filed on time in recent months, the system has seen substantial behavioral change. Tax authorities now leverage AI-based tools for risk profiling, leading to targeted audits and reduced evasion.

Notably, a Deloitte report titled “GST @ 8” describes India’s GST regime as a successful model of fiscal federalism and digital public infrastructure. The report notes that India’s approach balances revenue sharing with technology-first compliance.

Deloitte emphasised GST’s role in economic formalisation, particularly post-pandemic recovery.

As India looks to become a USD 5 trillion economy, a streamlined GST is expected to serve as a key enabler, ensuring both revenue efficiency and ease of doing business.