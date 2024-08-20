7.3 crore new internet users added in one year, telephone users close to 120 crore

In last one year, the total number of internet subscribers increased from 88.1 crore at the end of March 2023 to 95.4 crore at the end of March 2024, Ministry of Communications said on Tuesday citing the annual report released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

This led to addition of 7.3 crore internet subscribers in the last one year with yearly rate of growth of 8.30%.

Number of wireless data subscribers also increased from 84.6 crore at the end of March 2023 to 91.3 crore at the end of March 2024 with yearly rate of growth of 7.93%.

Advertisement

Further, total volume of wireless data usage increased from 1,60,054 PB during the year 2022-23 to 1,94,774 PB during the year 2023-24 with yearly growth of 21.69%, it said.

Broadband services maintained their upward trajectory registering robust growth rate of 9.15% with a massive addition of 7.8 Crore Broadband subscribers.

Number of broadband subscribers increasing from 84.6 crore in March 2023 to 92.4 crore in March 2024.

The number of telephone subscribers in the same period increased from 117.2 crore to 119.9 crore, registering a yearly rate of growth 2.30%.

The overall Tele-density in India increased from 84.51% to 85.69% at yearly rate of growth of 1.39%.

Average Minutes of Usage (MOUs) per subscriber per month increased from 919 during the year 2022-23 to 963 in 2023-24 with yearly rate of growth of 4.73%, the report highlighted.

Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) also increased from Rs 2,49,908 crore in the year 2022-23 to Rs 2,70,504 crore in the year 2023-24 with yearly rate of growth of 8.24%.