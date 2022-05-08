Those wanting to buy a new vehicle might want to wait till June 2022. Their patience might reward them with a whole new range of choices for buying the right vehicle. 4 new cars are being launched during the month of June.

4 New Car Launches In June 2022

Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen is all set to announce the prices of its all-new Virtus mid-size sedan on 9th June 2022. Production and bookings for the model have already been commenced. The new Volkswagen sedan underpins the heavily localized MQB A0 IN platform and comes with 1.0L TSI (115bhp/178Nm) and 1.5L TSI (150bhp/250Nm) petrol engine options. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DSG automatic. The Volkswagen Virtus will be introduced as a replacement to the Vento. The sedan has been packed with several advanced goodies and comes in 6 colour options. The new Volkswagen Virtus sedan will come as a replacement for the Vento sedan that has recently been discontinued from the market. In terms of proportions, the new Virtus is 4,561mm long, 1,752mm wide and 1,507mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,651mm. The new model will also offer a boot space of 521-litres.

New Gen Maruti Brezza

The second-generation Maruti Brezza is reported to witness a market launch in the month of June. Major changes will be made to its design, interior and engine mechanism. Compared to the existing model, the new one will be safer with a stronger bodyshell, 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system and hill hold assist. The 2022 Maruti Brezza will receive several new features for the very first time including a 360 degree camera, wireless phone charging, wireless smartphone connectivity, connected car tech and a sunroof. The SUV will have an updated 1.5L K15C NA petrol engine with a new 6-speed automatic gearbox and a 5-speed manual unit.

Hyundai Venue Facelift

Hyundai India is ready to update the Venue and Creta SUVs in the country. While the Venue facelift is likely to see a release in June, the updated Creta is likely to launch in the second half of 2022. Things under the hood are likely to remain unchanged. Major changes will be cosmetic such as the new Tucson-inspired grille, rectangular-shaped headlamps, new alloys, updated rear bumper with a new faux skid plate and new tailgate with L-shaped taillamps. Inside, the new 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is likely to receive a new BlueLink connected car tech and an updated infotainment system. With the mid-life update, the carmaker will introduce the new Venue N-Line variant. Hyundai is yet to make an official announcement on the launch of the new Venue. However, several media reports claim that the 2022 Hyundai Venue will be launched in May 2022.

Kia EV6

Official bookings for the upcoming Kia EV6 will begin on 26th May and its launch will happen in June 2022. Being a fully imported unit, the electric crossover is estimated to cost around Rs 55 lakh – Rs 60 lakh. Specifications of the India-spec EV6 are still under the wraps. Though, it’s reported to come in a single GT-Line variant benefited with a 77.4kWh battery pack and a dual e-AWD system. Its electric range stands at 425km on a full charge. It can do 0-60mph in under 3.5 seconds. Rumour has it that the company will bring in a smaller battery pack variant at a later stage. Kia is all set to expand its Indian product portfolio with a new electric crossover in the coming months. The automaker has confirmed that it will begin Kia EV6 pre-bookings on the 26th of May and its market launch is likely to happen in August 2022. Only 100 units of the EV will be allotted for the first year. It will be retailed via a single dealer across five metro cities. Since the model will be brought here via the CBU route, it’s estimated to cost between Rs 55 lakh – Rs 60 lakh.