30% rural households receive less than 12 hrs of electricity daily in Rajasthan: Study

Rural areas in Rajasthan experience up to 12 hours of electricity cuts on an average per day while urban areas in the state witness significantly shorter supply cuts (0 to 6 hours daily), according to a study conducted recently.

Moreover, close to 60 per cent rural population in Rajasthan have to wait for more than 6 hours for electricity restoration post complaints whereas only 13 per cent of urban consumers face similar lengthy delays.

These findings were released as part of a study titled, “Understanding the Availability and Quality of Electricity Supply”, which was conducted by the Orange Tree Foundation.

Advertisement

Covering 12 locations (6 villages and as many wards) across Jaipur (North), Banswara (South), and Jodhpur (West), the study was undertaken with an objective of assessing the availability and quality of electricity supply and the impact of unreliable & low-quality electricity on lives, livelihoods, and businesses.

Despite achieving 100 per cent electrification across the country, the rural areas still struggle to receive reliable and quality supply of electricity; negatively impacting children’s education, healthcare facilities, small businesses as well as daily activities.

The report found significant disparity between rural and urban areas with only 3 per cent of rural consumers getting their electricity restored within one hour of lodging a complaint, whereas around 51 per cent of urban consumers experience swift restoration within one hour of registering a complaint.

Additionally, around 25 per cent of consumers in Rajasthan reported experiencing voltage fluctuations causing interruptions and equipment failure. Frequent power cuts and voltage fluctuations particularly affected livelihoods particularly in rural areas where access to electricity is crucial for agricultural activities and small-scale businesses.

Shobhana Tewari, Study Lead & Advisor, Orange Tree Foundation said, “The study highlighted that an overall improvement is seen in the availability and quality of supply of electricity in the last decade. Rural areas in Rajasthan have seen an increase in the supply of electricity since 2015. However, there are still many remote and rural areas where access to electricity still lacks. This divide also impacts the growth trajectory of rural vs urban areas.”

D D Agarwal, Director, Samta Power said, “The government has been actively working to enhance the electricity supply and quality in Rajasthan. However, a significant divide exists between urban and rural areas, highlighting the need for substantial improvements in village electrification. In this digital age, where education, healthcare, and numerous other services depend on reliable internet and computer access, a continuous 24×7 electricity supply is crucial.”

Equipment breakdown due to voltage fluctuations was reported by over 60 per cent of consumers in Rajasthan, particularly among urban consumers. The study also found that approximately 50 per cent of consumers in Rajasthan incurred out-of-pocket expenses of around Rs 1,000 to ensure stable electricity supply at their residences.

This report serves as a vital resource for policymakers, stakeholders, and the community, aiming to bridge inherent gaps and improve the electricity supply landscape in Rajasthan.

Orange Tree Foundation (OTF) is a National, Non-Profit, Strategic Organisation. Through its work with young people and women, OTF fosters the ripple effects of positive change, crafting holistic solutions for the communities that currently have limited resources & access.