There has been a 2x hike in indian women applying for work from home jobs during the last eight months of the year, a report said on Tuesday.

According to professional networking platform apna.co, in comparison to last year, the platform recorded a 132 per cent increase in the number of women users on the platform, with a majority of them looking for remote working jobs.

“The flexibility and the convenience brought by remote working has the potential to inspire more professionals to join the workforce, further accelerating the economic engine of the country,” Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, apna.co, said in a statement.

“apna.co is committed to bringing Prime Minister’s vision of making India a global leader to and will continue being a partner in writing India’s growth story,” he added.

More women have been looking for a work from home job with lesser commute time being the primary motivator that can provide flexible working hours, which allows them to support their household work/pursue alternate forms of income generation such as tuitions/creches from home.

A recent report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) found that a significant proportion of women usually reported their willingness to accept work if assignments were made available at their household premises.

The ILO report also indicates that 34 per cent of rural Indian women and 28 per cent in urban areas were willing to accept work at home.

The most in-demand work from home jobs includes BPO jobs such as telecalling or telesales, computer, data entry operator, executive roles including business development, back office, admins, office assistant, academics jobs such as teachers, tutor, finance jobs like accounts/finance and marketing related roles.

Not only has WFH been a popular trend in metro cities like Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, but cities such as Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Patna and Jaipur have also recorded the maximum applications for work-from-home jobs.