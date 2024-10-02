2-wheeler manufacturers record double-digit spike in sales in Sept

Ahead of the festive season, major two-wheeler manufacturers saw a double-digit increase in domestic sales.

Domestic two-wheeler sales experienced a 28 per cent year-on-year growth to 2,59,333 units, while exports rose by 13 per cent. Year-to-date figures for two-wheelers indicate a 12 pc year-on-year increase, with a total of 1,984,125 units sold.

Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, and TVS Motor Company recorded an increase in sales ranging between 9 pc and 28 pc, due to strong domestic demand and upbeat market sentiment.

The sale was bolstered by a notable surge in electric two-wheeler sales and improvement in the exports.

Bajaj Auto reported a 22 pc increase in 2W sales, reaching 4,00,489 units, including exports, crossing the 4-lakh milestone for the first time. In the same period of last year, the company sold 3,27,712 units.

Hero MotoCorp saw its domestic sales increase by 18 pc in September, reaching 6,16,706 units. In H1FY25, Hero MotoCorp’s domestic sales increased by 9.68 pc, reaching 29,40,666 units.

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 22%, with sales increasing from 386,955 units in September 2023 to 471,792 units in September 2024.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported a rise in wholesale sales in the domestic market, reaching 536,391 units, up from 491,802 units in September 2023.

In the electric two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto sold 18,933 Bajaj Chetaks in September, overtaking TVS Motor to claim the second spot in electric two-wheeler sales.

However, in September, the passenger vehicle manufacturers struggled with low demand.

Maruti Suzuki reported a 4% decline in domestic passenger vehicle wholesales, totaling 144,962 units as compared to 150,812 units in September 2023.

Tata Motors also experienced a decrease, with total passenger vehicle sales—including electric vehicles—falling by 8 pc to 41,063 units compared to 44,809 units in September 2023.

However, Mahindra & Mahindra saw a positive trend, with SUV wholesales in the domestic market increasing by 24 pc to 51,062 units year-over-year.