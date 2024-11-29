187.5 crore person days generated under MGNREGS in FY 2024-25: Govt

The Union Government on Friday informed that a total of 187.5 crore person days have been generated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in FY 2024-25, providing employment to 4.6 crore rural households

Union Minister of Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chauhan chaired a review meeting to assess the performance and implementation of the MGNREGS here which was attended by the Secretary, Rural Development, and other senior officials of the division.

The Minister emphasised the importance of fostering innovations and reforms to enhance the scheme’s effectiveness while appreciating the scheme’s achievements. He further directed that transparency and accountability mechanisms under MGNREGS will be strengthened. Measures will be taken for preventing the misuse of public funds, ensuring custody of job cards with beneficiaries, and prohibiting the use of machinery at worksites.

Under MGNREGS, significant milestones have been achieved in FY 2024-25. A total of 187.5 crore person days have been generated, providing employment to 4.6 crore rural households. More than 56 lakh assets have been created, reflecting the scheme’s role in strengthening rural infrastructure.

Approximately 44 per cent and 55 per cent of total expenditure has been incurred on Agri and allied activities and individual beneficiary works, which indicates focus on agriculture in the rural areas and increase in livelihood opportunities for vulnerable families respectively.

Around 97 per cent of fund transfer orders (FTOs) are being generated on time by the states/UTs ensuring timely payment of wages.

An amount of Rs 74,770.02 crore has been released to States/UTs for smooth implementation of the scheme. In the current financial year, the states where the highest funds have been released from the centre are Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Odisha. Notably, women’s participation in the scheme has consistently exceeded 50 per cent for the past five years, highlighting the inclusivity and enhancement of women’s empowerment under the scheme.