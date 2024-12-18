17.80 lakh new employees added under ESI Scheme

As many as 17.80 lakh new employees have been added in the month of October, the provisional payroll data of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) revealed.

It said that 21,588 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of October, thus ensuring social security to more workers.

Further, the year on year analysis shows a growth of 3 per cent in net registrations as compared to October 2023.

The data showed that out of the total 17.80 lakh employees added during the month, 8.50 lakh employees amounting to around 47.75 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of upto 25 years.

The gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.52 lakh in October, 2024.

Besides, a total of 42 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of October which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

Notably in the month of September, the provisional payroll data of ESIC revealed that 20.58 lakh new employees have been added.

As many as 23,043 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of September, thus ensuring social security to more workers.