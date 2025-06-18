Harshit Rana added to India’s squad ahead of first Test vs England

Fast-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana has been added to India’s squad ahead of the first Test against England that starts at Leeds from Friday.

Rana, who was already a part of the India A squad in England for the two four-day matches against the England Lions and the intra-squad game against the senior Test team in Beckenham, has been asked to stay back to bolster the senior squad.

Advertisement

“The men’s selection committee has added Harshit Rana to India’s squad for the first Test in Leeds against England. Rana, who was a part of the India A squad, has linked up with the team as India begins preparations for the first Test,” the BCCI confirmed.

Advertisement

Rana made his Test debut on last year’s tour of Australia, where he managed to pick just four wickets at an average of 50.75, with his best figures being 3-48 in Perth. The Delhi pacer was, however, initially overlooked for the five-match series against England as the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee picked Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna in the fast-bowling department alongside the regulars Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Overall, Rana averages 27.79 with the ball in 13 first-class games, having taken 48 wickets. He also averages 32.80 with the bat, including a century and two fifties.

India’s updated squad for first Test: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.