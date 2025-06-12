Students appeal against Semester-IV tutorial examinations

Shibashis Banerjee, president of the Central Kolkata unit of TMCP along with other members raised concerns by students from multiple colleges across Central Kolkata. After receiving receipt copies of deputations submitted by students of these institutions, the TMCP students submitted a letter to the VC of Calcutta University today.

The letter said that: “…it is clear that there is widespread dissatisfaction and anxiety regarding the recent notification (CE/RMCC/25/25/XXVI dated 27.05.2025) for conducting the Tutorial Examinations of Semester IV (B.A/B.Sc./B.Com.) courses from 02.06.2025 to 30.06.2025.”

The president of TMCP said it is deeply unfortunate that this decision has been taken despite the fact that regular classes for the semester have not been completed in several colleges. Holding examinations without completing the syllabus and without ensuring academic readiness will adversely impact the academic performance of students, especially those from general backgrounds who depend solely on institutional learning. This rushed move has caused tremendous confusion and psychological pressure among the student community and faculty members.

The TMCP letter proposed postponement of the scheduled Tutorial Examinations until proper classes are conducted in full, ensure that a minimum teaching-learning period is maintained as per UGC norms and CCF-2022 guidelines among other demands.